RK Chaudhary is new NHPC chairman

FARIDABAD, 8 Aug: Raj Kumar Chaudhary took over the charge of the NHPC’s chairman and managing director on Wednesday.

In an outstanding career, Chaudhary steadily rose to various positions in the NHPC, including the post of NHPC director (technical), before being finally appointed as the NHPC chairman and managing director.

Chaudhary is a graduate in civil engineering from BIT Sindri. He joined the NHPC in 1989 as a probationary executive (civil) at the Koel Karo hydroelectric project in Jharkhand.

He possesses experience in all aspects of development of a hydro project, from concept to commissioning, and has contributed in development of hydropower in India and Bhutan.