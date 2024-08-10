Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

NIRJULI, 9 Aug: The Nirjuli police arrested two drug peddlers and seized a total of 62.80 grams of suspected heroin, contained in five soap cases, from their possession on Thursday.

The arrestees have been identified as Motiur Rahman(21) and Aktara Begum (29), both residents of Lakhimpur in Assam.

Rahman was currently residing in Doimukh, while Begum was residing in Nirjuli.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team comprising Nirjuli PS OC Inspector TM Nekam, SI Shakti Lamgu, Constables Hano Pai and B Newar, and Lady Constable M Keyang, led by Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang, under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo,intercepted the male drug peddler here on Thursday.

Upon searching his person, the team recovered one plastic soap case containing suspected heroin from his possession.

On being interrogated, Rahman revealed that he had been instructed by Aktara Begum to sell the contraband substance in the Nirjuli area. Based on his information, the team arrested the main accused, Aktara Begum.

Upon interrogation, she disclosed that contraband substance was hidden at her residence. The team then proceeded to her residence, located near Bage Tinali. During the search, the police seized four plastic soap cases containing suspected heroin, along with 200 empty vials and eight mobile handsets, from her bedroom.

Both the drug peddlers were arrested, and a criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station here.