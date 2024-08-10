IYC foundation day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Friday celebrated the 64th foundation day of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) with a tree plantation programme in the compound of the government middle English school in Niti Vihar here, in the presence of IYC general secretary Dr Smruti Ranjan Lenka and APYC president Tarh Johny.

This year, the theme of the nationwide plantation drive across the country on the occasion of the IYC foundation day was ‘Planting Hope, Nurturing Change & Empowering Youth’.

During an APYC state executive meeting held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki advised the youths to “remain steadfast and serve the party diligently,” and narrated his decades-long association with the party in various capacities.

Dr Lenka exhorted the youths to “work sincerely with dedication for the Congress party,” while Johny urged the APYC leaders and workers to “work with renewed vigour and dedication,” saying that “good days of the Congress party are knocking on the doors of every dedicated party worker.”