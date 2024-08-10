Org expresses concern over tribal Muslim youth forum

[ Tarannum Ansari & Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Arunachal Indigenous Youth Force (AIYF) on Friday expressed concern over the recently dissolved All Arunachal Pradesh Tribal Muslim Youths’ Forum (AAPTMYF).

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, AIYF leaders Kamta Phassang, Kipa Maung and Bamang Todo voiced strong objectionagainst Giah Limpeah Sultan, the chairman of the now disbanded forum, citing fears that “their activities might threaten the cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The AIYF leaders said that, while India is a democratic country where everyone has the right to speak and live freely, “this does not mean that anything can be done in the name of democracy.”

They pointed out that their opposition is not against the Muslim community as a whole but “against the potential rise of terrorism,” which they alleged “is predominantly associated with Muslims.”

The AIYF leaders said also that they are clear in their stance against conversion of local tribals to Islam, expressing fear that it would lead to “cultural erosion, such as changes in dietary practices and the rejection of traditional foods like pork in favour of halal meat.”

Furthermore, the trio linked the increase in crimes such as drug trafficking, fake currency circulation, bike thefts, and other criminal activities to the Muslim community.

They expressed concern that “these issues, combined with rising unemployment, will further exacerbate the situation in Arunachal Pradesh,” and urged the public to be “vigilant and protect the state’s cultural heritage from any potential threats posed by such organisations.”

Stating that the forum could harm the state’s cultural identity and security, they urged everyone to “work together to protect our traditional way of life and prevent any threat to the local communities’ values and safety.” ?

They further said that, “with the help of the Naharlagun Youth Welfare Association, the LPC issued in the name of advocate late Jakir Hussain for building a mosque near the helipad in Naharlagun was cancelled on 3 July by the then ICR DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta.”

“On 3 November, 2017, a plot of land was given on lease to the Muslim community residing in Naharlagun for constructing a masjid. It is learnt that a gift deed was made between the landowner in 2012, and Rs 1,00,000 had been given to the landowner.

“In 2017, a provisional land procession certificate for a plot measuring 1,316 sq mtrs in the helipad area in Naharlagun, processed by one Taying Yaniak, was transferred to the name of advocate Jakir Hussain, under a deed of agreement, and issued by the then Naharlagun EAC.

“The certificate was issued provisionally for the purpose of peaceful utility of the religious centre, read in the provisional land possession certificate,” the AIYF leaders said.