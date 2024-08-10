Spear Corps hosts KV students

TUTING, 9 Aug: One hundred students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) were acquainted with various military equipments, including rifles, artillery guns and latest gadgets, in the inventory of the Indian Army during a programme organised by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army here in Upper Siang district on Friday.

The students also attended an inspiring motivational lecture presented by Havildar Rishi Kumar Ray, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, who shared stories of bravery and of his own experiences.

A lecture on the benefits and process of joining the Indian Army was also delivered.

The event concluded with an interactive session between the students and soldiers.