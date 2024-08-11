APDA unit extends support to KMG, plants trees

PASIGHAT, 10 Aug: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association’s (APDA) East Siang district unit on Saturday planted more than 100 saplings along the highway between the Siku River and Ayeng village, in an attempt to promote and support ‘Ketir Momir Gokying (KMG)’.

‘Ketir Momir Gokying’ is a call for tree plantation and cleanliness drives in and around Ayeng village, initiated recently by Mebo ADC Sibo Passing, in association with the villagers. The campaign aims to make the village greener and stop plastic waste generation by visitors along the Siang and the Siku Rivers.

Twenty-eight doctors, including APDA president Dr K Perme and district APDA president Dr Talung Tali, participated in the drive.

Later, during a consultative session in the community hall, MO in-charge of the Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Pasighat, Dr Oson Borang educated the villagers about the negative impacts of substance abuse.

The ADC requested the village’s youths to “focus on wildlife preservation and check drug peddling.” (DIPRO)