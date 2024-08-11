Career counselling prog on defence services

KHONSA, 10 Aug: The Tirap district administration, in collaboration with the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), organised a career counselling programme, focusing on the recruitment process for joining the Indian Army, the CRPF, and police services, at the AR Public School here on Saturday.

Students from various schools across the district attended the programme, which was designed to provide them with valuable insights into the recruitment processes for various defence services.

Major Ganesh Radhakrishnan, Naib Subedar Gopal Singh, Riflewoman KM Seloni, Riflewoman Lusangi Yobin, DSP T Gongo, 36 Bn SI Ajay, and SI Tage Ami spoke in detail about the recruitment process in their respective services.

Earlier, Tirap DC Ira Singhal spoke on the need of such career counselling programmes. (DIPRO)