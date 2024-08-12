Foundation felicitates top performers in CBSE exams

PITAPOOL, 11 Aug: The Taba Tat Foundation (TTF) organised a felicitation programme, for the students who performed exceedingly well in the CBSE examinations, here in Keyi Panyor district on Friday, in the presence of Yachuli CO Taba Milka and DNGC Assistant Professor Dr Tao Abo.

The students who were felicitated were Lishi Tago (Class 10) of government higher secondary school (GHSS) Yazali; Bora Tan (Class 12, Arts) of GHSS Talo; and Tana Lalin Tara (Class 12, Commerce) and Nabam Sumpi (Class 12, Science), both students of GHSS Yazali.

The TTF has been organising such felicitation functions every year since 2001 to encourage the APST students enrolled in the government schools in the district.