Aohali declared ‘zero hunting village’

PASIGHAT, 12 Aug: In a bid to revive the rapidly declining wildlife population in East Siang district due to excessive hunting, the residents of Aohali village in Mebo subdivision on Monday declared Aohali a ‘zero hunting village’.

The declaration was made before Mebo ADC Sibo Passing, Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary Society (IMCLS) president Dr Ista Pulu and its general secretary Ere Linggi.

The villagers pledged to preserve the wild animals and birds by putting a blanket ban on any form of hunting, trapping, etc, in and around the village’sjurisdiction.

Aohali HGB Sunary Umbrey and village secretary Dinesh Mepola initiated the step to stop hunting in the village’s jurisdiction.

The ADC lauded the villagers’ noble initiative towards preserving wildlife, and expressed hope that it would inspire other villages to follow suit.

He observed that “hunting and killing of wild animals is not only bad for the ecological balance, but are also detrimental to the hunters.”

The ADC added that Aohali is the first village in the state that has officially banned hunting.

The IMCLS president said that the Idu Mishmi community of the region has always been friendly with nature and wildlife.

“In our tradition, we treat tigers as our brothers, due to which hunting is minimal among the Idu Mishmis,compared to other tribes,” he said.