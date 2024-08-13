Cervical cancer screening camp held

PASIGHAT, 12 Aug: A total of 170 women availedof a free cervical cancer screening camp organised at the Bilat PHC in East Siang district on Monday.

Samples, including whole blood, urine, cervical smears, and dried blood spots were collected for critical diagnostics, such as microscopy, genotyping, and HLA-Class II gene polymorphism analysis.

The camp was part of a central government-ICMR task force project titled ‘Study on the persistence of HR-HPV infection and its association with specific epigenetic markers and HLA-Class II gene polymorphism among adult females from NE India’.

The camp was conducted by a BPGH team led by senior microbiologist Dr B Apum, in collaboration with DMO Dr Komling Perme.

It was organised by the BPGH&TC’s microbiology department here, in collaboration with the East Siang District Health Society and the Population-Based Cancer Registration (under ICMR/NCD, Bengaluru).

A similar camp had been organised at the Ruksin CHC last Saturday. (DIPRO)