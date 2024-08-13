IMA-AP condemns young doctor’s murder

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Expressing deep shock and dismay over the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 9th August, the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Pradesh Chapter (IMA-AP) has sought strong and swift action by the West Bengal government to apprehend the culprit(s) at the earliest and give them exemplary punishment.

“The sheer barbarism and brutality committed on a doctor on duty is beyond comprehension, and no words of condemnation and contempt for the criminal act is enough. The IMA-AP expresses its solidarity and empathy

towards the family of the victim and deeply mourns the loss of the young and budding doctor.”

“The IMA-AP, in concurrence with the IMA, will join any form of protest if justice is not given to the victim at the earliest,” the IMA-AP stated in a press release.