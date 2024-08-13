MLA participates in plantation prog

AALO, 12 Aug: MLA Topin Ete participated in a plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa KeNaam’ at the government secondary school in PI Colony here in West Siang district on Monday.

Interacting with the students and teachers, Ete appealed to them to “keep the Yomgo riverbank clean and maintain the greenery of the environment.”

All the participants planted saplings in and around the school.

Later, DFO Gopin Padu, CO Giogi Rimi, ZPC Tumpe Ete, PRI leaders, officers and members of the public joined the MLA in a cleanliness drive at the Yomgo riverbank.

Earlier, on 11 August, the MLA paid ‘tiranga tribute’to martyr Gammar Angu at Angu village, and also flagged off a tiranga yatra in his constituency. (DIPRO)