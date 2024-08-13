Training prog for retailers

TEZU, 12 Aug: Around 60 participants attended a ‘retailers’ training programme’ organised by the APEDA here in Lohit district on Monday.

Attending the training, Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav stressed the importance and benefits of energy conservation and energy efficiency, and encouraged the participants to “adopt behavioral changes to save energy for the future.”

He also requested the retailers dealing in electrical appliances to maintain the standard and labeling of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), “failing which,” he said, “the government may take action as per the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.”

Electrical Department EE Hage Gumto informed that the government is soon going to implement “100 per cent prepaid metering or smart metering,” while LM&CA Assistant Controller CS Singhpho informed the gathering about the consumers’ rights.

Tezu Division Deputy Director ZT Sorang spoke about the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, and its amendments.

BEE certified master trainer Rana Pratap Podder delivered a presentation on the retailers’ training programme “under the standard and labelling programme of the union power ministry’s BEE.” (DIPRO)