World-class skill trg to start in Hong

HONG, 13 Aug: Under the guidance of NGO Helping Hands’ president Robin Hibu, a world-class skill trainingprogramme for electricians and plumbers is going to start soon at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong village in Lower Subansiri district.

It is the first rural model skills institute, affiliated to the National Skill Development Corporation.

The training will be imparted by India’s largest skill university – Medhavi Skill University – led by its chancellor Pravesh Dudani and pro-chancellor Kuldip Sharma.

The course duration is three months, and Class 10 pass, ITI diploma holders, and college dropouts aged 18 years and above are eligible for the course.

Scholarship is also available for dedicated and deserving candidates.