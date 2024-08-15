DC visits largest poultry farm of Northeast in East Siang

PASIGHAT, 15 Aug: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu visited the newly started modern poultry breeding unit near Oyan village in the district on Wednesday.

It is the largest poultry farm in Northeastern region and operated by North East Agrovet Company.

The DC commended North East Agrovet company for the investment in the district and urged the company to commission the remaining units. He also assured to extend possible help for smooth running of the farm.

Presently about 8000 birds are under breeding in the shed.

Directors of North East Agrovet Mohonto Panging Pao and Pankaj Lal Gogoi explained the major aspects of the farm.

The DC was accompanied by DVO Obang Siram, other officers and farm land donor Boken Pao. (DIPRO)