Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Aug: The Upper Subansiri district BJP observed ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,’ commemorating the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 partition of India.

Participating in a seminar organized on the occasion, local MLA Taniya Soki highlighted the violence and sufferings of the people during the partition.

Resource person Dr. Gandhi Neba spoke on causes and adverse effects of the partition of India.

The Itanagar district BJP unit also observed the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day by organizing a seminar at its head office here on Wednesday.

Capital district BJP president Tarh Shoping addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of remembering the country’s history and learning from it.

“We must honor the memories of those who suffered during the partition and work towards building a united and strong nation,” he said.

Tame Siyang Tarh, the resource person for the seminar, gave a detailed presentation on the partition of India and its impact on the country.

“The partition of India was a tragic event that resulted in immense loss of human lives and properties. It is essential we remember and learn from that dark period in our history,” Tarh said.

Itanagar district BJP vice president Taw Jackob Tara called upon the people to work together to build a strong and prosperous nation, free from communal and social divides.