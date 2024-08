PASIGHAT, 14 Aug: Twenty-one units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized on the occasion of Akhand Bharat Divas by Pasighat unit of the Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh at the Blood Centre of Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Blood Centre in-charge Dr. Dilem Modi, medical superintendent Dr. Y.R Darang and president of Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Kaling Jerang were present during the camp.