State judo team leaves for Shillong

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: A 16-member judo team from Arunachal Pradesh, including two coaches left here on Wednesday for Shillong, Meghalaya to participate in the 4th Khelo India Women’s League East Zone 2024-25 scheduled to be held there from 16 to 19 August.

The team: Sub junior (U-15): Nang Nishani Khan, Monjula Marai, Chapo Hakhun, Bakey Meme, Sherap Lhamu, Nang Anjali Longkan, Luna Techi Tara; Cadet(U-18): Pomen Teppa, Pona Jenchan, Ngoinem Bo, Tunu Gamlin; Junior (U-21): Kabi Doyom, Gegul Goi; Senior: Silom Tesia.

Nasali Mikhu and Nikja Tadu are the coaches.