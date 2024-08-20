APWWS members updated on gangrape case

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Members of the Daporijo branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Monday met Upper Subansiri SP Thutan Jamba to obtain an update on the case of the gangrape of a 13-year-old girl.

During the interaction with the SP, the team was informed that, after registering the case, all legal formalities were completed and swift action was taken by the police.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons.

The incident came to light when the victim’s elder sister filed a first information report on 28 Julyat the police station, alleging that her minor sister was gangraped by five persons, who confined her for five days in the Gandhi Market area.