Grace Songlong wins APPSC logo design contest

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Grace Songlong has been declared the winner of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) logo design contest, the result of which was announced on Monday.

Songlong’s design was selected by a panel of judges after careful consideration and review of 150 designs submitted by the contestants, the commission said in a release.

Genom J and Khowang Hakhun won the consolation prizes.

The winner will be awarded prize money of Rs 20,000, while the consolation prize winners will be given Rs 5,000 each.