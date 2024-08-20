Mother appeals to police for early arrest of main accused in rehab murder case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Mohimang Litin, the mother of Olip Mukherjee, who was allegedly murdered at the Serene Foundation Rehab Centre in Pasighat (E/Siang), has appealed to the Pasighat police to arrest the main accused, Nason Borang, who is still absconding.

The district & sessions judge of Pasighat cancelled Borang’s bail, stating that the gravity of the allegations and his alleged role in the case are serious and warrant severe punishment if proven, according to the mother.

In a letter to the East Siang SP, the mother expressed disappointment with the ongoing investigation by the Pasighat police.

“Despite the court’s clear directive and the serious nature of the charges, it is deeply distressing to note that even a week after the bail cancellation the Pasighat police have not arrested Nason Borang. The failure to act promptly on such a critical matter is eroding my confidence in the police’s ability to deliver justice,” she wrote in the letter.

Olip was found dead on 19 July. So far more than 19 persons have been arrested in the case.