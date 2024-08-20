Police recruits visit APLA

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: A total of 886 recruit constables from the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa on Monday visited the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) here on an exposure tour.

The visit provided an opportunity to the recruits to learn about the legislative process and how the state’s governance functions.

They toured the Assembly complex, including the main Assembly hall, the museum, the library, and other key areas.

“The experience was designed to help the recruits understand the democratic framework they will be responsible for protecting as future police officials,” stated a release from the speaker’s PR cell.