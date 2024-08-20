Students’ union expresses concern over conversion, demands cancellation of ST certificate

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Expressing deep concern over some tribal people of the state converting to a particular religion and forming a forum called the All Arunachal Pradesh Tribal Muslim Youth Forum (AAPTMYF), the Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) has demanded that the state government immediately cancel the ST certificate of the tribal people converting to Islam, and of the members of the AAPTMYF as well.

In a two-point representation to the home minister, the AISU stated that the formation of the AAPTMYF “will be detrimental for the indigenous tribal people of the state.”

“We know that people have their own right to choose any religion, but in the matter of Arunachal Pradesh, we have to protect our indigenous culture, faith and belief and save our indigenous people from such conversion,” the AISU said.

“We do not have prejudice against any religion, but it has been observed that most of the towns of districts in Arunachal Pradesh are overpopulated with the Muslim community. The fact is, most people from the Muslim community in the capital complex and Arunachal Pradesh are residing illegally without proper documents and valid inner line permit, despite strict checking and surveillance at check gates.

“It is also observed that most of them are from Bangladesh and have no proper documentation. The formation of the tribal Muslim youth forum will boost more outsiders/foreigners to come to Arunachal Pradesh, which is a threat to our indigenous people and the state as whole,” the AISU stated in its representation.

The union also demanded prohibiting the entry of one ATTU News Channel, run by one Giah Limpeah Sultan, in Arunachal.