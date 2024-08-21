APWWS urges police to arrest rehab murder accused

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed its disappointment over the delay in arresting Nason Borang, the main accused in the murder case of Olip Mukherjee, by the Pasighat police even after bail rejection by the District and Sessions Court, Pasighat on 13 August and appealed to the Pasighat police to arrest the accused immediately.

“This delay is causing deep disappointment to the deceased’s family and the APWWS, which strongly stands with the mother in her fight for justice for her late son, Olip Litin Mukerjee,” the APWWS stated in its release.