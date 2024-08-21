Human rights org seeks attention on suicide cases in VKV, Amliang

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) has appealed for attention to suicide cases at VKV Amliang in Anjaw district. In a letter addressed to the chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission, the SP of Anjaw and the local MLA and minister for women and child development, Dasanglu Pul, NEHR founder and chairperson advocate Ebo Mili reported that multiple suicides have occurred at the school, including a recent case where a Class X student took his life.

Following the incident, Mili informed that NEHR conducted

a fact-finding mission, which revealed several troubling stories from the school. He noted that this is not an isolated case; another Class X student also died by suicide in May under similar circumstances.

On 15 June, 15-year-old Chirag Kri died by suicide after his phone was confiscated by the hostel warden. He was subsequently asked to apologize and sign a bond, and the next day, he took his own life

The letter highlighted that in 2023, another Class X student took his life after being expelled from the VKV Amliang hostel and undergoing a traumatic experience even after changing schools.

Mili stressed that these repeated incidents raise serious concerns about the management of VKV Amliang. The letter urged the department of women and child development and the integrated child development services to take immediate action and suggested that training sessions for school management and staff on handling such cases with sensitivity and care, are urgently needed.

It added that the frequent occurrences of rapes and suicides in schools indicate a broader societal failure to protect children.