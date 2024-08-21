Rash driving claims young life

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 20 Aug: In an unfortunate accident, Ralsom Mossang (29), a resident of Neotan village in Namphai circle of Changlang district, became the victim of rash driving on Monday.

On Monday morning, a speeding TATA DI pickup truck with Subhash Thapa (of Chizudi village in Vijaynagar circle) at the wheel, hit the motorcycle that Mossang was riding on to his home.

Eyewitnesses said that the collision was so severe that Mossang died on the spot, near the oil depot.

Miao SDPO Maga Tago, who was on his way to Jairampur on official duty, was among the first to witness the tragedy. Without losing time, the SDPO rushed the victim to the community health centre, but Mossang had already succumbed to head injuries.

After completion of medical procedures, the police handed over the body of the deceased to his family for the last rites.

As news of the tragedy spread, family members, relatives and friends of late Mossang thronged the CHC in anger and disbelief. In view of the possibility of repercussions, the Miao police immediately apprehended Thapa and locked him up in police custody. The pickup truck (AR11-B-5751) was seized.

With the speedy development of Miao township, the number of light and heavy vehicles has also multiplied. Most drivers do not possess driving licence. A couple of months back, the SDPO had initiated regular checking of driving licences, and had made it mandatory for two-wheeler riders to wear a helmet. However, with the passage of time, the drivers have started taking things lightly again.