TCS donates computer sets to adopted schools

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 20 Aug: Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) on Tuesday donated computer sets to its two adopted schools-the Govt Secondary School, Sippi and Govt Secondary School, Lida in Upper Subansiri district.

During their visit to the schools, TCS president Larji Rigia urged the teachers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

Informing that the TCS has also adopted two more schools-the Govt Hr. Secondary School, Kodak and the Govt Secondary School, Nacho, Rigia assured to provide all possible assistance and logistic support to the schools to improve the quality of education.