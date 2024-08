PAMPOLI, 21 Aug: The East Kameng district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) distributed fish seed for the fish farmers of the district under OFT/FLD programme for the year 2024-25.

KVK head and senior scientist Dr. M.C Debnath along with KVK fishery scientist Dr. V.K Misra distributed fish seeds to the beneficiaries from all the circles of the district during the programme.