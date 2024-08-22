Min. agri. releases crop calendar of U/Siang

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The crop calendar of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Geku, Upper Siang district was released by minister for agriculture Gabriel D. Wangsu here on Wednesday in presence of advisor to min. agri. Talem Taboh, agriculture production commissioner Vivek Pandey and ATARI, Zone VI, Guwahati director Dr. G. Kadirvel.

The crop calendar was unveiled during a meeting convened by the minister for agriculture for all KVKs in the state, which was attended by all stakeholders.

Senior scientist and head, KVK, Upper Siang Dr. Oyinti Megu informed that the objective behind releasing the crop calendar is “to facilitate the farmers in making informed decisions, improve planning, optimize crop selection, enhance crop management and as a result improve productivity and increase farm income.”