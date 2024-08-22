RGU inks MoU with Amazing Namaste Foundation

DOIMUKH, 21 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Amazing Namaste Foundation (ANF) have officially entered into a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, aiming at documenting and preserving the rich history and heritage of Northeast India.

RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha and ANF chairman Atul Chandrakant Kulkarni along with a host of officials from both the

RGU and the Foundation were present during the MoU signing ceremony.

RGU PRO informed that the MoU sets the stage for a series of collaborative initiatives focused on cultural preservation and promotion within the region. Key objectives include digital restoration of historical documents and artifacts, fostering research partnerships, and establishing a youth exchange program to engage young people in cultural exchange activities. The collaboration will also support the creation of a memory project, dedicated to archiving oral histories and community narratives, as well as organizing festivals, exhibitions and film screenings to showcase the region’s heritage.

Additionally, the partnership aims to produce books and publications that explore the diverse cultural landscapes of Northeast India.

The event was also attended by several teaching and non-teaching members of RGU including Dean of the faculty of communication studies prof. Uttam Kr. Pegu, finance officer prof. Otem Padung, head of the mass communication department prof. Kh. Kabi, RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin and Dean of the faculty of humanities and social sciences prof. Sarit Choudhary.