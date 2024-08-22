Trek held to conserve Red Panda’s habitat

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 21 Aug: In an effort to conserve the habitats of the rare Red Panda, youths of the Mandala Phudung Khellong Community Conserved Area (MPKCCA), led by Karma Tsering, a member of the State Wildlife Board completed a three day trekking in Mandala Phudung and Khellong regions under West Kameng district.

Tsering said, “MPKCCA is a rich repository of vast tracts of forests adjoining Bhutan’s Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary, covering more than 100 square kilometers, ranging from sub-temperate forests to alpine meadows.”

“The objective of this trek was to promote conservation efforts aimed at protecting the red panda and other high-altitude wildlife,” he added.

Along with the youths of MPKCCA, members of WWF India and the North East Waste Collective also participated in the trek to support the cause.

Tsering informed that in a camera-trapping exercise, which was carried out in May 2023 by the communities with support from the forest department and WWF India and local guide Tashi Tsering, the presence of diverse species such as sambar, goral, Himalayan serow, Himalayan black bear, clouded leopard, common leopard, satyr tragopan and other pheasants was revealed.

Upon discovering the rich wildlife and biodiversity, the village communities have now united to protect these species by adopting resolutions to safeguard their habitat, prevent hunting and reduce human-induced pressures.

The team trekked from Khellong Monastery to Nyu-kruk Valley- a refuge to rare red panda, which was jointly flagged off by head GB Pem Choijang and GB Dorjee Khandu of Mandala Phudung on 17 August last.