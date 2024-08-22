World Senior Citizen Day observed

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Aug: East Siang district unit of Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners Association (APSPA) on Wednesday observed the ‘World Senior Citizen Day’ at Momang Guest House here with a day-long programme.

The APSPA felicitated 26 senior members including three ladies with traditional attires and mementos.

Delivering the keynote address, APSPA’s general secretary Dr. Onik Moyong said “the international day is observed to honour the senior citizens for their achievements and contributions towards the societies.”

The old-aged citizens that received the honour are retired officers and officials who served in civil administration, health, education, forest and other state and central government departments.

Chief adviser of the APSPA unit, retired DC Kumson Pangging in his address lamented that the service pensioners are not respected by the government authority in the state, but the other states have policies for the retired government servants. He has urged the state government to run a well-designed portal for its service pensioners and hear their grievances.

Retired medical officer Ati Moyong called on the pensioners to be involved with public welfare activities and follow health care tips to keep their body free from physical ailments.

Several speakers including Obuk Moyong, retired teacher Abom Lego, retired director of research Batem Pertin, retired ADCs- Tabi Jerang and Tatdo Borang, APSPA’s president and Adi Baane Kebang chief adviser Bodong Yirang spoke on the occasion.

Singers Nepo Tamut of Pasighat and Ajoy Gao of Siang district also attended the programme and presented melodious songs.

Tamuk is a young artist having a master’s degree in music and Gao is the winner of Siang District Idol of 2020 edition.