Agri.& allied min. inspects horti. and trout farms in W/Kameng

SHERGAON, 22 Aug: Agriculture & allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, accompanied by horticulture secretary Koj Rinya inspected the state horticulture farm and trout farm here during his tour of West Kameng district.

The minister interacted with officials from the agriculture and allied departments, discussing various developmental initiatives.

Local NGOs showcased their products and harvests to the minister.

Wangsu also met fish farmers who are successfully

operating under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana (NMPY). Additionally, he inspected an agriculture farm in the Shergaon area where persimmons are being cultivated under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD).

Local MLA Tseten Chombey, West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar, SP Sudhansu Dhama, ADC, administrative officers, HoDs, PRI leaders and GBs were also present during the visit. (DIPRO)