Hundreds of students take out rally, demand justice for junior doctor

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 22 Aug: Hundreds of students took part in a peaceful rally here on Thursday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata recently.

The rally began at Buddha Stadium, marched through Powerhouse, Petrol Pump, Bank Colony, Main Market, and Hill Top Road, and culminated back at the stadium. It was organized by the All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU).

Condemning the heinous crime, AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow said, “She was a daughter and sister as well; extending our solidarity to her family, we are with them, and our sister must get justice.” He appealed to both the West Bengal and central governments for justice for the victim. “Justice must be delivered at the earliest; the culprits should be given exemplary punishment as per the law,” he added.

AWKDSU general secretary Dorjee Tashi informed that rallies are being simultaneously organized in Bhalukpong, Tenga, Dirang, Kalaktang and Nafra in Bichom district. Students from all private and government schools and colleges, CBO members and individuals joined the rally.

The union also submitted a two-point memorandum to the West Kameng deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, requesting the restoration of CCTV cameras in strategic locations and at the entry check gates of Bhalukpong and Balemu to monitor and prevent unlawful activities in the town.