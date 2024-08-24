A positive sign of democracy

A string of recent policy reversals by NDA 3.0-such as the withdrawal of the Waqf Bill, referring the Broadcast Bill to a parliamentary panel, and canceling the lateral entry hiring in the bureaucracy-demonstrates how a strong opposition, coupled with assertive coalition partners, can effectively rein in a reckless government and restore checks and balances. Unlike in the past, when the BJP-led government at the Centre pushed through several controversial legislations using its brute majority, the 2024 poll mandate denied the saffron party such a luxury, as the opposition bloc has emerged stronger.

The longevity and stability of NDA 3.0 now depend on crucial allies like the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which are no pushovers. Just three days after issuing an advertisement for 45 lateral entry posts, the Centre scrapped the notification, apparently worried not only about backlash from the opposition but also from its allies. While Congress and other opposition parties criticized the policy as another attempt by the Modi government to undermine reservations, NDA allies also expressed concern. Representatives of the JD (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party openly aired their misgivings. With only 240 seats this term, the BJP leadership is facing increasing pressure from its allies, as evident in recent debates in Parliament over government bills. There is a growing realization that governance is now bound by the constraints of coalition dharma. For democracy, this is a positive sign. The presence of a strong opposition has also made this term slightly uncomfortable for the BJP and Modi, who were used to running the show without strong opposition in the past. Indian democracy is finally practicing checks and balances.