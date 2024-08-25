Consultative meeting for formulation of Youth Policy

Time for youth to take moral responsibility for betterment of society: DC

ZIRO, 24 Aug: “Time has now come for all the stakeholders including the civil societies, NGO’s, associations and youth in particular to wake up and take moral responsibility of the drug menace engulfing the state,” said Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Vivek H.P during the consultative meeting for formulation of Pragmatic & Innovative Youth Policy at Golden Jubilee hall of district secretariat here on Saturday.

Advocating timely preventive measure to curb the menace before the situation goes out of hand, the DC said “Govt. is just a facilitator and a regulator.” The DC said that youth need to think and act proactively and holistically for the betterment of their society and the people at large.

Emphasizing the need to develop the spirit of competiveness for their survival and employment, the DC urged the youth to be bold and venture out of their comfort zones to be skilled and get employments.

Assistant director Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Gyati Kacho informed

the role of the SDE department in providing skills and employment to the youth. He explained the roles of the Industrial Training Institutes, State and National Apprenticeship Promotion Schemes, Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Vikas Yojana and various short-term skill development training programmes undertaken by the department to provide skill and employment to the youth.

The SDE assistant director further informed that apart from the existing seven ITI’s, three ITI’s at Lumla, Pangin and Bana would soon be started while the ITI’s at Koloriang, Basar, Kanubari and Namsai were coming up smoothly.

Rajiv Gandhi University associate professor of physical health and education and vice-chairman of the youth policy drafting committee Dr.Anil Milli informed that the consultative meeting held at Ziro was the fourth one in the series of consultative meetings held to discuss the formulation of the youth policy. “Similar consultative meetings have been conducted at Aalo, Namsai and Khonsa. We will hold the fifth and final consultative meeting at Bomdila prior to bringing out the draft policy,” informed Dr.Milli.

Assistant director economic and statistics and in-charge district sports officer Chiging Tamu commended the youth affairs department for holding the zonal meet at Ziro.

Youth representatives from Keyi Panyor, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kamle and Lower Subansiri districts placed their diverse opinions and suggestions on the issues and challenges facing the youth and society at present.

Youth affairs director Ramesh Linggi and members of CBO’s of the Lower Subansiri district also attended the meet. (DIPRO)