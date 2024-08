[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 25 Aug: Atleast five dwellings were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out at Airport Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday afternoon.

Fire tenders from here and Dumporijo were pressed into service and the inferno was doused after two hours of efforts at 6.30 pm.

There were no reports of causalities. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also, the properties lost or damaged in the fire could be ascertained only after an assessment.