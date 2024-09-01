P/Kessang police arrest accused in attempted murder case

SEIJOSA, 31 Aug: A team of the Seijosa police station nabbed one Kasung Labung (32), of Lasumpate village in Pakke-Kessang district, who was wanted in connection with Seijosa PS C/no-05/2024 u/s – 109/74/329 (1) BNS.

According to a release from the Pakke-Kessang SP, the accused used to regularly torture his pregnant wife. On 9 August, when he was torturing his pregnant wife, his mother-in-law intervened. The accused then assaulted his mother-in-law with a daoand fled into the forest with the weapon.

A police team consisting of DSP Sashi Dore, the Seijosa SDPO, Seijosa PS OC SI Sang Thinley, Head Constable Duyu Talle and Constables Teri Takar and Gopesh Ranjan conducted a search operation in the nearby jungle of Lasumpate village and managed to nab the accused after observing all the legal procedures.

The weapon of offence was also recovered from his possession and seized.