Gamlin sworn in as CIC

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Retired major general Jarken Gamlin was sworn in as the state’s chief information commissioner (CIC) in a swearing-in function in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Governor KT Parnaik administered the oath of office to Gamlin, who replaces Rinchin Dorjee, whose tenure ended on 12 August. Gamlin will hold the office for three years or till he attains the age of 65 years.

Gamlin commanded the ’51 Sub Area’ in Guwahati(Assam), one of the largest logistics nodes in the country, prior to his retirement.

He was also a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for a brief period.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Cabinet ministers, MP Tapir Gao, and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Senior officers of the state government were also present. (Raj Bhavan)