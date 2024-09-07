Bangladesh interim government is playing with fire

The Bangladesh interim government’s decision to revoke the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit that has a bloody history of violence, is fraught with dangerous implications for the region. The move will not only vitiate domestic politics but also have ramifications for India. Jamaat has the dubious distinction of opposing the 1971 Bangladesh freedom movement and siding with the Pakistani Army in committing atrocities against the people. Already the minorities have been facing attacks from radical Islamist ever since Sheikh Hasina resigned as PM and left the country. The new government is coming under the pressure of radical Muslim groups and is giving them a free hand.

The emergence of Jamaat as a mainstream political force could harm the interests of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, whose contribution during the liberation struggle is well known. If the Islamist elements are allowed a free run, it would spell doom for the country. The outfit was banned by the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government for its involvement in terrorism at the height of the nationwide protests against the regime. It was also barred from contesting elections way back in 2013 on the grounds that its charter violated Bangladesh’s Constitution by “opposing secularism.” Since 2013, most of the Jamaat leaders have either been hanged or jailed, convicted of several crimes such as rapes, abductions and killings. Now, the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has revoked the ban on the grounds that there is no evidence linking Jamaat with terrorist activities. This decision will have ramifications for India. The violence against minorities might force them to flee the country and seek refuge in India. This will create a major humanitarian crisis, and relations between India and Bangladesh will be hit hard.