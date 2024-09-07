Human resource important for overall development of society: Pongte

CHANGLANG, 6 Sep: Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte stressed the importance of human resource for overall development of the society.

“While infrastructure acts as tools in the education system, only the dedication and passion of a teacher can improve the quality of education,” Pongte said in a coordination meeting here on Friday.

The meeting was held to discuss ways and means to improve the education system and academic performance of the government school in Yatdam circle of Changlang district.

“During the recently held chintan shivir-cum-education conclave, it was discussed the need to private the education system if government schools continue to underperform despite having qualified teachers in comparison to private educational institutions,” the speaker said.

He added that teachers in the outposts should take the challenges as an opportunity to serve, and that there shall be no compromise in the education system.

The meeting focused mainly on three main aspects: familiarising the students with the OMR sheet-based examinations, such as the National Academic Survey, entrance examination for admission to JNVs and various other entrance competitive examinations; improving the reading and comprehensive skill of the students in government schools; and teachers’ performance and improving the academic performance, Yatdam Circle Officer Dr Ripi Doni, who chaired the meeting, said.

During the meeting, several resolutions were, including a proposal to merge multiple primary schools operating within 1 km radius to nearby middle schools to improve the teacher-student ratio and efficiency of the schools; conduct quiz and multiple choice examinations every Saturday to familiarise the students with entrance examination pattern; and revise the syllabus to give focus on quality over quantity while maintaining the academic calendar.

It was decided also that 10 minutes of every class will be dedicated to mandatory reading and comprehension sessions, and that the teachers will guide the rural students and parents in opening bank accounts.

Yatdam ZPM Kepseng Khunkho said that the teachers should stay in their places of posting during the academic session and discharge their duties sincerely.

The meeting was attended by all the head teachers of 15 schools in Yatdam circle, the Tutsa Students’Union general secretary, and the Yatdam CRC. (DIPRO)