Russia-Ukraine war should end

The Russia invasion of Ukraine, which is into the third year now, is increasingly getting the West fatigued. Both sides are not in a position to claim absolute victory and the war is taking a toll on everyone in the West and Russia. The Russia-Ukraine war, along with Middle East crisis, threatens the peace of the world. In this context, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent statement on readiness for peace talks with Ukraine, facilitated by Brazil, China and India, is welcome.

To be sure, there have been many previous attempts to end the war, but these failed due to the maximalist positions of the two warring nations. Kyiv wants a reversal to the 1991 border, which means Russia giving up gains made in Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014, and Moscow wants Ukraine to cede the remainder of the latter two regions and end efforts to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Russia is perhaps realising that total victory is impossible. Russia’s strength of military personnel and equipment hasn’t yielded expected outcomes, and Ukraine remains dependent on western military aid, which it can’t remain assured of indefinitely. Europe’s fatigue with the war and its preoccupation with unrest within many national borders are one reason.

Whatever might be the reason, both sides should make an effort to end this war. This is one of the longest wars since the end of the he 2nd World War. The West, along with Russia, should come together and try to put an end to this war for the betterment of humanity. Both sides should be ready to cede something from their side to find peace.