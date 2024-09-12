Mein advocates preservation of cultural heritage, highlights future in hydro power

ROING, 11 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended his best wishes to the Adi community and emphasized the importance of honoring the long-standing traditions of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribes. Attending the two-day Solung celebration, organized by the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee 2024 of Lower Dibang Valley district, on Tuesday in Roing, he stressed the need to balance modernity with ancient traditions and advocated for maintaining cultural practices as a crucial step in preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.

“With the careful preservation of Arunachal’s rich biodiversity and its diverse cultural landscape, comprising around 26 major tribes, the state could become one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the region,” Mein said. He also highlighted the government’s vision to establish dedicated Gurukuls for each indigenous tribe across the state to educate and preserve cultural traditions, languages and folktales.

Mein also addressed various government initiatives aimed at boosting economic activities, including advancements in the tourism sector through the construction of the 218 km Assam-Arunachal railway line project, which will pass via the sacred pilgrimage site of Parshuram Kund.

He mentioned that the 12,500 MW hydropower projects to be undertaken by NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC and SJVN in the region are at various stages and are set to commence in the following years: 5 projects in 2025, 3 projects in 2026, and 3 projects in 2027. “These projects will meet the power needs of the state and the nation and will also foster rapid economic development,” Mein said.

Mein further explained that large dams will provide multiple benefits, as they are multi-purpose projects. “We will not only generate power but also moderate floods downstream by regulating river flow, and harness water for irrigation, fisheries, tourism, and employment generation,” he added.

He highlighted the economic benefits of large hydropower projects for the state, noting that it will receive an investment of Rs. 1,50,000 crore, with a 24% equity share amounting to Rs. 36,000 crore in ownership. This is expected to generate Rs. 1,836 crore per annum in revenue for the state. Additionally, the state will receive 12% free power and 1% for local area development. “These benefits will support both current and future generations,” Mein said.

Mein also mentioned that, alongside large hydropower projects, the government is committed to developing small hydro projects, such as micro and mini hydel projects, in border villages of Arunachal Pradesh. These will benefit remote villages, defense personnel and military setups stationed in those areas.

Science & technology and cultural affairs minister Dasanglu Pul, former CM Mukut Mithi, MLAs Mopi Mihu, Dr. Mohesh Chai, Puinnyo Apum, government officers, panchayat and public leaders, GBs, and MLA from Sadiya constituency in Assam, Bolin Chetia, among others, attended the celebration. (PR, DCM)