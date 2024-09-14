NGO organises event on Adi culture

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 13 Sep: As part of its ongoing cultural documentation project, NGO Lisang Donyi Welfare Society (LDWS) of Oyan on Friday organised a programme themed ‘Adi traditional culture’ at the Government Secondary School in Sika Bamin in East Siang district.

The cultural documentation project is sponsored by the union Culture Ministry under the theme ‘Preservation of Himalayan culture’.

The organisers through the event searched for hidden cultural talent among schoolchildren at both primary and upper primary levels.

The girl students of the school, who were divided into different groups, performed folk dances showcasing mythological beliefs on the harvest festivals and the living traditions of the Adi tribe.

LDWS general secretary J Pait highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Adi tribe and the importance of its preservation “for keeping ethnic identity.” He asked youngsters to “be curious to know your ancestral cultures and scientific backgrounds behind your traditional practices.”

Pait informed that he has been working on documenting the Adi culture at different levels,covering the Siang region of the state.

“It is expected to complete the documentation activities within December this year,” he said.

School Headmaster Talen Talom, along with the teaching staff and senior students associated with the NGO in conducting the cultural event.