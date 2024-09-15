Guv, DCM discuss border infra, sustainable goals

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed the need for border area security and important infrastructure, energy, health and education projectsto contribute towards achieving the state’s sustainable development goals, during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The governor emphasised the need to adopt technology for monitoring infrastructure projects, vibrant border village programmes, anti-drug operations, disaster management, and the parameters related to health, education and tourism departments.

The DCM briefed the governor on the steps being taken by the state government to progress hydroelectric power projects, “vital for the state’s security and revenue generation.”

They also discussed the budgetary allocations to key sectors and the need to focus on tourism, tribal affairs, sports and farming in the state.

The DCM assured the governor of constant focus on and management of projects in a deliberate and transparent manner by the state government. (Raj Bhavan)