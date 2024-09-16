Address the issue of irresponsible tenants

Editor,

It’s high time for landlords/house owners to address the escalating issue of unruly tenants in the capital town. While the house owners sit back, collect rent, and turn a blind eye, these tenants are acting as if they own the place – throwing loud, disruptive parties late into the night, drinking and bringing in unknown people at uneven hours whenever they want to, without permission, and treating rental homes like their personal playgrounds.

These tenants should know that there are families and children living nearby them. The worst part? Landlords seem utterly clueless or indifferent, making no effort to monitor the situation.

What we’re witnessing is sheer negligence. Many landlords in the town do nothing beyond taking money at the end of the month, completely ignoring the behaviour of their tenants and the condition of their properties. Some of these tenants are trashing their rented rooms, leaving them in filth and squalor, while landlords refuse to step in. Where is the accountability? It seems like house owners are more interested in filling their pockets than maintaining any standard of living in their properties. What a shame. So sluggish, indeed.

The house owners must start taking a proactive approach. Why aren’t they imposing stricter rules? Tenants who want to bring strangers into their homes should have to ask for permission – not treat the rental as their private free-for-all. And why aren’t landlords doing inspections in between? It’s their responsibility to ensure that their property isn’t being abused or turned into a nuisance for others. This blatant disregard for the rules and respect for fellow tenants is beyond unacceptable.

Some house owners in Itanagar need to take a lesson from Shillong. I appreciate the Khasi culture. In Shillong, the so-called Khasi kongs – who are usually the heads of the properties – enforce strict rules and carry out inspections at certain times. This is exactly why their colonies such as Mawlai, Malki, Laitumkhrah, Rynjah, Nongthymmai, Pokseh, etc, remain so clean and peaceful. The discipline they maintain keeps the environment respectful and orderly, something that the capital here desperately lacks.

These tenants should be held accountable for their disruptive actions, and if they refuse to comply, they should be evicted – plain and simple. The days of homeowners turning a blind eye to chaos need to end. Enough is enough.

Anonymous