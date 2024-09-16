Fmr nat’l-level footballer Pani Raju passes away

DOIMUKH, 15 Sep: Former national-level footballer of the state, Pani Raju, who served as a constable with the B Company of the 3rd IRBn camp in Yupia, passed away on Sunday at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

In a condolence message, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of Raju, saying that he had represented the Arunachal state football team in various national and zonal championships.

“His demise is a great loss for the entire football family of the state,” the APFA stated in the condolence message.