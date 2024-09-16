Has the government failed Manipur?

[ Ripi Bagra ]

The ongoing crisis in Manipur has become a matter of serious concern for India. Over the last 16 months, the state has descended into chaos, with ethnic violence spiralling into what appears to be a civil war. The conflict has escalated to a point where drones have been used to launch rockets and continuous exchange of fire and bombing have resulted in the loss of lives after a lull of four months. While the flames of violence continue to burn, there has been a noticeable failure to restore peace and order, prompting serious questions about the effectiveness of the government’s handling of the crisis.

The question that comes to the forefront is this: Is Manipur unimportant to the central government? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governs both at the Centre and in the state. Despite this, the central government appears to have allowed the violence to persist unchecked. The very fact that no resolution has been found for such an extended period indicates either a lack of interest, competence, or both. In the face of this glaring failure, it is legitimate to ask whether the government considers Manipur and its issues as priorities at all. The Manipur government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has been widely criticised for its inability to manage the conflict, and yet, despite the glaring failures, no decisive action has been taken by the central government to change course.

At the heart of this conflict lies the deep-rooted ethnic tension between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities. What began as a clash of interests over reservation and political representation has now escalated into an all-out war. The failure to address these growing tensions at the onset is a failure of governance. In many ways, Biren Singh’s leadership has not only been ineffective but has possibly aggravated the conflict. Accusations of favouritism and biased handling of the situation, with many in the Kuki community believing that the state government is siding with the Meitei majority, has fuelled further mistrust and division, significantly hindering the government’s ability to mediate a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Given this backdrop, one cannot help but wonder why the central government, which prides itself on maintaining ‘double-engine’governments – BJP rule at both the state and Centre – did not act sooner to address the breakdown in law and order.

One of the fundamental responsibilities of any government is to protect its citizens and ensure peace. But in Manipur, the government has allowed the state to descend into violence, where civilians take up arms, and law enforcement appears powerless. The use of drones and rockets to attack civilian areas signifies a complete collapse of the state’s ability to maintain order. When a democratically elected government can no longer fulfill this basic obligation, questions regarding its legitimacy and effectiveness naturally arise.

The situation in Manipur has reached a stage where it should have warranted the imposition of President’s Rule under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution. The provisions of Article 356 are designed to come into play when a state’s government is unable to function according to constitutional provisions. The violence in Manipur clearly shows that the government has lost control of the situation, making President’s Rule not only justified but necessary.

Despite these clear signals, the central government has been reluctant to impose President’s Rule in Manipur. Why? Is it because the BJP, which controls both the state and central governments, does not want to admit that one of its own state governments has failed? Is this reluctance an attempt to save face politically, even at the cost of hundreds of lives? The refusal to impose President’s Rule under these circumstances calls into question the motivations of the central government. When the political interests of a party are placed above the need for peace and stability, the very essence of democracy is compromised.

The central government’s failure to intervene decisively has allowed the violence to continue, and its inaction has only emboldened those fueling the conflict. It could also embolden other insurgent and separatist groups in the region. If the government is seen as unable or unwilling to restore peace in Manipur, it could lead to a resurgence of militancy in other northeastern states, where long-running conflicts have only recently been brought under control. In many ways, the central government’s indifference towards Manipur and its people raises uncomfortable questions about the centre’s priorities.

It appears that the northeastern state, despite its strategic importance, is not at the forefront of the government’s concerns. When other parts of India are rocked by protests or unrest, the government is often quick to take action. Yet, in Manipur, there seems to be a striking absence of any such urgency. The prime minister and key leaders have remained largely silent on the issue, save for a few token statements that have done little to address the escalating crisis.

The central government’s inaction stands in stark contrast to its otherwise assertive approach in dealing with internal conflicts. Whether it was the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir or its handling of protests elsewhere, the BJP has often presented itself as a government that takes bold and decisive steps. However, when it comes to Manipur, there seems to be an inexplicable hesitation. This hesitation has not only allowed the violence to continue but has also emboldened those who seek to disrupt peace in the region.

The situation in Manipur requires immediate and urgent action. The first step must be the imposition of President’s Rule in the state to allow for a neutral and unbiased administration to take control of the situation. The Biren Singh government has proven itself incapable of restoring peace, and it is time for the central government to step in. Furthermore, there needs to be a concerted effort to bring together the warring communities and facilitate dialogue. Without dialogue and reconciliation, the violence will only continue to spiral, destroying more lives and further destabilising the region. The use of force alone will not resolve this issue; there must be a political solution that addresses the grievances of all communities involved.

The central government must also make a clear commitment to prioritising peace in Manipur. For too long, the Northeast has been viewed as a distant, neglected part of the country. This mindset must change. Manipur is as much a part of India as any other state, and its people deserve peace and security just as much as citizens in other parts of the country.

The violence in Manipur is not just a failure of the state government but also of the central government. The prolonged conflict, the failure to impose President’s Rule, and the lack of a clear strategy to bring about peace all point to a governance crisis. Manipur deserves better, and it is the duty of the central government to ensure that peace is restored,and that the people of the state can live without fear. The longer the government delays action, the more difficult it will be to bring the situation under control. Manipur cannot be allowed to descend into further chaos, and it is time for the central government to act – decisively and urgently. (The contributor is an independent researcher.)