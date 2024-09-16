Kejriwal is taking a political gamble

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday shocked everyone by announcing that he would resign within two days and seek justice in the “people’s court.” He made the announcement two days after he was granted bail and walked out of prison six months following his arrest related to corruption allegations surrounding Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy. Both the BJP and the Congress have termed his announcement a political stunt. Mr Kejriwal seems to have timed his resignation keeping in mind the Delhi election, as he also demanded that the elections scheduled for February be held in November along with the polls in Maharashtra.

If indeed he resigns, it will be interesting how things work out in the days to come. Since his early political days, Mr Kejriwal has been known to take huge political risks. But this is going to be his biggest political decision. The decision to resign just months before the election is fraught with danger. He is taking a huge political gamble. Kejriwal did not resign when he was arrested. Therefore, his announcement to resign after getting bail seems like a political move. Only time will tell whether this move helps his party or it completely backfires.