Training prog on disaster response

TAWANG, 16 Sep: The Tawang District Disaster Management Authority launched a three-day training programme on basic disaster response for community volunteers here on Monday.

The programme was inaugurated by ADC Sang Khandu, in the presence of public leader Tenzin Monpa, PRI leaders, and 35 community volunteers from various gram panchayats in the Tawang constituency.

In his inaugural address, the ADC emphasised the importance of basic disaster response training, saying that “timely assistance from trained volunteers can save lives in times of crisis.”

DDMO Genden Tsomu informed that a similar training had been conducted by the DDMA in Jang on 13 September for the volunteers of Mogto constituency, and added that the volunteers of Lungla constituency will be trained on 21 September.

Tsomu said that the five trainers who are conducting the programme have received training from the National Disaster Response Force.

Following the inaugural programme, the trainers provided practical training in CPR, using dummies. (DIPRO)